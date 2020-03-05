World News Roundup: Greece plans to deport migrants; Russian court fines Putin critic's group and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Dutch health authorities brace for return of 900 students from Italian alps

Dutch health authorities on Thursday said they were scrambling to put together a plan for the imminent return of a group of around 900 students from a skiing trip in the north of Italy. The trip by the youngsters, mostly in their early 20s, to the region at the heart of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak has stoked fears of a wider spread of the virus in the Netherlands, where the number of confirmed corona cases on Thursday stood at 38.

Greece plans to deport migrants who arrived after March 1

Greece will transfer migrants who arrived on its territory illegally after March 1 to the northern city of Serres and plans to deport back to their own countries, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said late on Wednesday. Thousands of migrants have made for Greece since Ankara said on Feb. 28 that it would let migrants cross its borders into Europe, despite a commitment to hold them in its territory under a 2016 deal with the European Union.

Russian court fines Putin critic's group over foreign agent law - group spokeswoman

A Russian court on Thursday fined opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation 500,000 roubles ($7,536) for failing to identify itself as a foreign agent on social media, Navalny's spokeswoman said. Russia's Justice Ministry formally labeled the group a foreign agent in October after Navalny called on people to attend rallies that grew into Moscow's biggest sustained protest movement in years before fizzling out.

New coronavirus infections may drop to zero by end-March in Wuhan: Chinese government expert

Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus epidemic, will likely see new infections drop to zero by the end of this month, an expert with the country's top panel on battling the illness said on Thursday, even as the city reported a quicker rise in new confirmed cases. Mainland China had 139 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, bringing the total accumulated number of cases to 80,409. Authorities reported 119 new cases the previous day and 125 the day before that.

South Korea declares new 'special care zone' as coronavirus spreads

South Korea declared a "special care zone" on Thursday around a second city hit hard by the coronavirus and the U.S. military confirmed two new cases among relatives of its troops in the country, which is battling the biggest outbreak outside China. Australia became the latest country to impose travel restrictions on South Koreans, with almost 100 nations now limiting arrivals from the East Asian country, which reported 760 new coronavirus cases on Thursday for a total of 6,088.

Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday ruled that an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and U.S. forces may proceed. The decision, which comes days after the United States agreed to pull its troops from the long-running conflict, overturns a lower court decision and opens the way for prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to launch a full investigation, despite U.S. government opposition.

Special Report: Before coronavirus, China bungled swine epidemic with secrecy

When the deadly virus was first discovered in China, authorities told the people in the know to keep quiet or else. Fearing reprisal from Beijing, local officials failed to order tests to confirm outbreaks and didn't properly warn the public as the pathogen spread death around the country. All this happened long before China's coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide in less than three months. For the past 19 months, secrecy has hobbled the nation's response to African swine fever, an epidemic that has killed millions of pigs. A Reuters examination has found that swine fever's swift spread was made possible by China's systemic under-reporting of outbreaks. And even today, bureaucratic secrecy and perverse policy incentives continue undermining Chinese efforts to defeat one of the worst livestock epidemics in modern history.

Putin begins talks with Erdogan on Syria in search of ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday began talks over a potential ceasefire in northern Syria with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan by offering condolences over the recent killing of Turkish soldiers there. Putin, speaking alongside Erdogan at the Kremlin, said the situation in Idlib province, where their armies are facing off in a war that has displaced nearly a million people in three months, had become so tense it required one-on-one talks.

Twenty-two hurt after high-speed train derails in eastern France

A high-speed TGV train running between Strasbourg in eastern France and Paris derailed on Thursday after a landslip, injuring 22 people including one seriously, local officials said. Police and emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, which happened at 0745 (0845 (GMT) near Ingenheim in the Bas-Rhin area, the local prefecture said.

UK Supreme Court refuses permission for Dubai ruler to appeal publicity ruling

Britain's top court on Thursday refused Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum permission to appeal a ruling allowing the publication of two judgments given in a legal battle with his former wife over the wardship of their children. Mohammed has been involved in a dispute with Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, over the welfare of their two children since last May.

