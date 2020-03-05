Justice Mishra's comments lauding PM improper: Bar association

The Bombay Bar Association on Thursday passed a resolution deprecating Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra's remarks lauding Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a recent international judicial conference. The resolution described Justice Mishra's remarks about Modi as "improper and unnecessary and also expressed the association's "dismay and condemnation" over the remarks.

"This association deprecates the conduct of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court making such obsequious remarks about the head of the Executive and believes that they are both improper and unnecessary," the resolution, passed by majority, said. On February 22, Justice Mishra at an international judicial conference had praised Modi and termed him as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and a "versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally"..

