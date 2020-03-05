London policeman arrested for suspected right-wing terrorism links

British counter-terrorism officers have arrested a serving London policeman on suspicion of being a member of a banned organization linked to right-wing terrorism. The 21-year-old constable was detained in north London on Thursday and remains in custody, they said in a statement.

An address in north London was being searched. The statement said the officer was in frontline policing - meaning he worked with the public. It did not name the banned organization.

