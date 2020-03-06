Committee chaired by Speaker to probe incidents of indiscipline in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has approved the constitution of a committee that will look into various incidents of indiscipline and misconduct by members in the House between March 2 and March 5. The announcement was made by BJP member Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was in the chair when the House met at 12 noon after its first adjournment during the question hour.

He said the committee will probe "all incidents" between March 2 and 5 and give its report. "It will be chaired by the Speaker and will have representation from almost all parties," he said.

Seven Congress members were suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for "gross misconduct" after papers were snatched from the Speaker's table. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that he will seek termination of membership of Congress member who had forcibly snatched the papers relating to the business of the House.

The House has witnessed unruly scenes including shoving, pushing, tearing of papers and display of banners since the second part of the budget session started on Monday. Members of Congress have been coming to the well of the House over their demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. The House has witnessed repeated adjournments and members have also flouted directions of the Speaker not to cross to the other side. The House witnessed two adjournments on Thursday over opposition demand concerning a discussion on Delhi violence.

The government has said it is prepared for discussion on March 11 after Holi. Speaker Om Birla, who had expressed personal pain at the developments, has not been coming to the House since Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

