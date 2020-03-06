Left Menu
Development News Edition

More money for migrants in Turkey if no more threats, EU says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:26 IST
More money for migrants in Turkey if no more threats, EU says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union countries are willing to provide more money for migrants holed up in Turkey but Ankara must not use them as a bargaining tool, EU officials said on Friday. EU foreign ministers are holding their first formal talks on troubled ties with Turkey since Ankara said last week it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with Brussels to host refugees and migrants in return for EU aid.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees from the civil war in Syria, its southern neighbor, and faces a further big influx due to continued fighting. It says it cannot accommodate any more and accuses the EU of failing to provide enough help. "Turkey has a big burden ... and we have to understand that," EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said as he arrived for the gathering in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

"But at the same time, we cannot accept that migrants are being used as a source of pressure," he said, referring to Ankara's decision to open its border with Greece, where tens of thousands of migrants are now camped out hoping to get across. Borrell also said a new ceasefire deal between Russia and Turkey for Syria's Idlib region could facilitate increased EU humanitarian help to Syria and for the refugees housed in Turkey, without elaborating.

The presidents of Turkey and Russia, Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, agreed with the ceasefire deal, the latest of many, after talks in Moscow on Thursday to contain a conflict that has displaced nearly one million people in three months.

FINANCIAL HELP

Under the EU's 2016 deal with Turkey, the bloc is providing 6 billion euros ($6.78 billion) to help finance housing, schools and medical centers for the refugees who have fled Syria's civil war, now in its ninth year. A senior EU official said 4 billion euros would have reached aid workers, non-government groups and other charities in Turkey by the end of 2020.

Turkish officials say the EU needs to provide more given that one million Syrians have now massed on its border with Syria due to the latest fighting in Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in Syria. EU foreign ministers are unlikely to agree on a specific amount of extra aid on Friday, in part because Greece and Cyprus have so far resisted any move that might suggest weakness in dealings with Ankara.

Greek security forces have used tear gas and water cannon this week to deter tens of thousands of migrants trying to cross the border from Turkey. "The (migrant) arrivals are not overwhelming and what Turkey expects from us is to start talks on another tranche of money for the refugees it hosts," said a senior EU diplomat.

That money would come from the EU's next long-term budget, which has yet to be agreed by EU governments. "It will take time," the diplomat said. "(And) we would also need to see Turkey return to the migration cooperation before committing any new funds." ($1 = 0.8855 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Inspectors prohibit learners at Atteridgeville school for safety

Inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour have prohibited learners at Saul Ridge High School in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, from using eight classrooms and toilets due to the facilities not complying with the Occupationa...

Cycling-Milan-Sanremo classic cancelled amid coronavirus - organisers

The Milan-Sanremo one-day race has been cancelled as well as two other cycling events in Italy, the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Friday. Following the confirmation by the relevant authorities th...

Coronavirus effect: SAI to suspend biometric attendance across all its centres

Alarmed by the rising cases of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Sports Authority of India SAI is set to suspend biometric attendance at its centres across the country. The coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, is spreading f...

Bruno Fernandes has shown qualities of a leader, says Solskjaer

Manchester Uniteds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that Bruno Fernandes has shown qualities of a leader and he is a winner for the side. Hes come in as a leader and hes shown hes a leader. Hes a winner. He doesnt take 99 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020