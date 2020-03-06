Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC rejects plea seeking mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:07 IST
SC rejects plea seeking mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking framing of proper mechanism and guidelines to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law by the government machinery. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari refused to entertain the plea filed by a social activist and said it is open for the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority on the issue.

The apex court also questioned the petitioner for seeking quashing of an FIR in a sedition case lodged against the management of a Karnataka-based school for allegedly allowing students to stage an anti-CAA and anti-NRC drama. "How can you ask for quashing of the FIR? You are not the affected party," the bench told advocate Utsav Singh Bains, who was appearing for petitioner Yogita Bhayana.

Bains told the bench that the petitioner was not pressing for the prayer seeking quashing of the FIR in the case. He said the petitioner was seeking direction for framing of guidelines "to check the draconian misuse of sedition law".

Bains alleged there is an emerging trend that anyone who criticises the policies of the government is booked under sedition law which shows its misuse. "Let the affected party come and we will hear them. Why it should be done at your instance," the bench said. The petition had sought quashing of an FIR against the principal and other staff of the Shaheen School at Bidar who have been booked under sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 124A of the IPC says that "whoever brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards...the Government shall be punished with imprisonment for life...". The plea had sought a direction to the Centre and the Karnataka government "to quash the FIR registered in connection of seditious charges against the school management, teacher and a widowed parent of a student for staging a play criticising CAA, NRC and NPR." The petition had claimed that the police "also questioned students, and videos and screenshots of CCTV footage showing them speaking to the students were shared widely on social media, prompting criticism." The drama was staged on January 21 by students of the fourth, the fifth and the sixth standard.

The sedition case was filed based on a complaint by a social worker on January 26. The complainant has alleged that school authorities "used" the students to perform a drama where they "abused" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in context of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Likee creates an innovative campaign to celebrate Holi

New Delhi India, Mar 6 ANINewsVoir Likee, the pioneering short global video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, has launched an exciting campaign HoliHai2020 to celebrate the upcoming Indian festival of colours - H...

Netherlands reports first death from coronavirus

Health authorities in the Netherlands on Friday reported the first death from novel coronavirus in the country, involving an 86-year-old man whose source of infection still remains unknown. The elderly person died while undergoing treatment...

Minamino 'feeling very hungry' to contribute for Liverpool

Liverpools Takumi Minamino is itching to leave lasting impressions during clubs matches and is feeling very hungry to contribute to the club. In the last three months there have been areas which Im quite happy about. But personally I would ...

Study reveals kids consume extra sugar in breakfast cereals due to confusing standards

Due to insufficient industry nutritional guidelines, children consume more sugar from their breakfast cereal then intended, suggests a recent study. The study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour finds that little i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020