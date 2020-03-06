Left Menu
Kenya is a transit country for illicit drugs, says US Department of State report

The US Department of State released a new report that Kenya's Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) has conducted 1,502 raids in the first nine months of 2019, seizing over 56.8 kilograms of heroin, 7.9 metric tonnes of cannabis, 3.6 kilos of cocaine and over Sh18 million in cash and property.

The International Narcotics Control Strategy Report of the Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs reported that the raids were made possible through the use of modern surveillance techniques and forensics.

"Kenya faces the threat of drugs flowing to and through the country and the ancillary corrupt activities. Kenya's government will need to remain vigilant and aggressively pursue drug traffickers and continue efforts at the grassroots level to reduce drug demand," the report says.

Kenya is a significant transit country for a variety of illicit drugs, including heroin and cocaine. Several chemicals used to produce methamphetamine and other illegal drugs also pass through Kenya.

Heroin originating from Southwest Asia enters Kenya both from direct shipping across the Indian Ocean and from countries to the south, transiting into Tanzania and Mozambique, according to the report.

Most of the heroin entering Kenya is headed for the international markets across the globe, particularly in Europe. Domestic heroin abuse is also a growing threat, particularly in the coastal areas, including the main port city of Mombasa.

"By targeting drug trafficking organizations instead of individual traffickers, Kenya can more effectively prevent large shipments of drugs from entering or transiting Kenya," the report says.

According to the report, cocaine enters Kenya primarily via direct flights from South America to Ethiopia which then gets transported through the borders in the north. Since January, four police officers in government vehicles have been arrested carrying drugs.

