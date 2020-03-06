Left Menu
Development News Edition

Organisations which have no connection with active politics can't be denied foreign funds: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:30 IST
Organisations which have no connection with active politics can't be denied foreign funds: SC

Voluntary organisations which have absolutely no connection with any kind of politics cannot be denied access to foreign contributions, the Supreme Court said on Friday. A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta said support to public causes by resorting to legitimate means of dissent like bandh, hartal etc. cannot deprive an organisation of its legitimate right of receiving foreign contribution.

Any organisation which supports the cause of a group of citizens agitating for their rights without a political goal or objective cannot be penalised by being declared as an organisation of a political nature, the bench said. The apex court, however, made it clear that organisations used for channelling foreign funds by political parties cannot escape the rigour of the Act provided there is concrete material.

"In that event, the central government shall follow the procedure prescribed in the Act and rules strictly before depriving such organisation the right to receive foreign contributions," the bench said. The top court said that a balance has to be drawn between the object that is sought to be achieved by the legislation and the rights of the voluntary organisations to have access to foreign funds.

The bench said that the purpose for which the law prevents organisations of a political nature from receiving foreign funds is to ensure that the administration is not influenced by foreign funds. Prohibition from receiving foreign aid, either directly or indirectly, by those who are involved in active politics is to ensure that the values of a sovereign democratic republic are protected, it said.

"On the other hand, such of those voluntary organisations which have absolutely no connection with either party politics or active politics cannot be denied access to foreign contributions. Therefore, such of those organisations which are working for the social and economic welfare of the society cannot be brought within the purview of the Act or the rules by enlarging the scope of the term 'political interests," the apex court said. The top court's judgement came on an appeal filed by a voluntary organisation Indian Social Action Forum (INSAF) challenging Section 5 (1) of the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act on the ground that the terms ‘activity, ideology and programme’ are vague and have not been defined in the Act which result in conferring unbridled and unfettered power on the executive.

The petitioner had earlier moved the Delhi High Court verdict which had dismissed their plea..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Dhaka on March 17 in the midst of rising concerns in Bangladesh over Indias new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. Modi is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterp...

Canadiens Hall of Famer Richard dead at 84

Center Henri Richard, who enjoyed a 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday morning. He was 84. Richard, who played from 1955-1975, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, more than any player in history.A 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020