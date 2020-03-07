Day after court awards life sentence, convict commits suicide inside Udaipur jail

A day after a local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his minor daughter, the convict allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside Udaipur jail, police said. “Ramnivas Gurjar (40) hanged himself with a piece of cloth in the bathroom of the jail. He was serving life sentence in a murder case,” SHO of Surajpole police station Ramsumer Meena said.

The matter came to light during a head count on Friday evening and his family members have been informed, he added. “He was served life imprisonment by a local court on Thursday,” Meena further said.

The body will be handed over to family members after a post mortem on Saturday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.