Sudanese national found dead in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

A Sudanese national, Mohammed, studying at Mewar University in Chittorgarh was found dead on Friday.

"The body has been brought here under suspicious circumstances. We don't know the cause of death yet. We have informed the embassy about the incident," police said.

A police investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

