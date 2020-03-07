Left Menu
Development News Edition

Son of slain Kashmiri pandit moves HC for CBI probe into cases against ex-JKLF leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:35 IST
Son of slain Kashmiri pandit moves HC for CBI probe into cases against ex-JKLF leader

A Kashmiri pandit, whose father was killed by terrorists in 1997, on Saturday moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, seeking a CBI probe into a slew of terror cases against outlawed terror outfit JKLF' former leader Farooq Ahmed Dar alias "Bitta Karate". Karate, who was arrested last year by the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case, had earlier been in jail for nearly 16 years between November 1990 and 2006 on various charges ranging from murders to other heinous acts terrorism.

He was was granted bail by a TADA court in 2006 on ground of inordinate delay in framing of charges against him. After his release, Karate had parted ways with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front led by Mohammad Yasin Malik and is now part of another faction of the JKLF. The plea against Karate to the high court was made by Vikas Raina, a migrant Kashmiri pandit, whose father Ashok Raina, the principal of a higher secondary school, was killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Gool in 1997 along with two other teachers of the school.

In his petition, filed through advocate Utsav Singh Bains, Raina has annexed a list FIRs pertaining to a series of heinous cases of murder and other acts of terrorism, pending against Karate. Seeking a fresh investigation by the CBI into cases against Karate, Raina has also annexed a video footage with his petition in which Karate is purportedly seen confessing to having killed 20 kashmiri pandits on camera, a court official said.

He said Raina's petition is likely to come up for hearing by the high court on March 11. Seeking the transfer of cases against Karate to the CBI and their trial to Jammu, Raina also referred to his release by TADA court, saying that "the apathy of the government and the police has led to a travesty of justice in which a dreaded terrorist like Karate has walked out after murdering scores of Kashmiri Pandits". "This is not only haunting the migrant Kashmiri pandits but also shakes the confidence of law-abiding citizens of this country in the criminal justice system," the petition said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Six years on, families demand new search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane

Six years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished from radars, relatives of the 239 people who were on board are calling on authorities to revive efforts to find the missing plane. The fate of flight MH370 became one of the worlds gre...

3 more positive coronavirus cases in India, total goes up to 34: Health ministry

Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health ministry said on SaturdayOf the three, two are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one is fr...

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to virus

The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sundays Angelus Prayer by Livestream instead of in-person from his window overlooking Saint Peters Square out of concern overspreading the new coronavirusThe prayer will be broadcast via Livestream...

People News Roundup: Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail; Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020