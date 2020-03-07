Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leaders demand strict action in MP question paper controversy

Congress leaders reacting to the controversy over question paper in Madhya Pradesh State Board class 10th examination, demanded strict action against the concerned persons but also wondered if it had been done deliberately to cast aspersions on the state government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 23:23 IST
Congress leaders demand strict action in MP question paper controversy
Congress leader Durgesh Sharma speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders reacting to the controversy over question paper in Madhya Pradesh State Board class 10th examination, demanded strict action against the concerned persons but also wondered if it had been done deliberately to cast aspersions on the state government. "Whosoever set the question...set it wrong. Action should be taken against such person and government has already taken action. The person has been suspended. In the last few days, not only in this but in several exams in Madhya Pradesh, such question has been asked. This is the result of "Sanghi" thinking that cropped in Madhya Pradesh in the last 15 years. This thinking will be decimated," said Congress leader Durgesh Sharma while speaking to ANI.

"This must be investigated. The suspension is not the last punishment. Which organisation are they affiliated to? Do they have something to do with right-wing organisation? Are they people of Sangh and deliberately formulating such questions to cause trouble to the government? Use of words 'Azad Kashmir' is in a way a case of sedition. They should be given strict punishment," said Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination on Saturday suspended two people who set and moderated the question paper for social science of the State Board Class 10 examination that referred to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Azad Kashmir.

The Board also said that the said questions will not be considered while evaluating the answer sheets. "The Board has suspended two persons who set and moderated the Class 10 question paper in which Pakistan Occupied Kashmir has been called Azad Kashmir," Saleena Singh, Chairperson Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education told ANI.

"The two questions have been cancelled. They will not be evaluated," she said while adding that they are taking the matter seriously. Question number four in the paper gave students two lists and asked them to match the pairs with option 'C' reading - India-Pakistan war while the fifth option on the opposite side read - Azad Kashmir.

Similarly, question no 26 required candidates to mark out "Azad Kashmir" on the map of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Blues bid to complete season sweep of Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks both had lengthy winning streaks snapped against sub.-500 teams on Friday night. The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues saw their eight-game streak end with a 4-2 loss at New Jersey, while the pl...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus The spreadThere are now 102,000 coronavirus cases and more than 3,480 deaths across the world, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements. Most cases and deaths have been in Ch...

Ankita shines with two wins as Indian Fed Cup team creates Fed Cup history

The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the Play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia, here. Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against ta...

Italy coronavirus toll passes 200, cases near 6,000

Italys death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 on Saturday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020