Turkish President Erdogan to visit Brussels March 9

The European Council said on Sunday that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Brussels on March 9, to discuss EU-Turkey matters including Syria and migration.

Erdogan will meet European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss "migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria," Barend Leyts, a spokesman for Charles Michel, said on Twitter.

