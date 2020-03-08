Turkish President Erdogan to visit Brussels March 9
The European Council said on Sunday that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Brussels on March 9, to discuss EU-Turkey matters including Syria and migration.
Erdogan will meet European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss "migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria," Barend Leyts, a spokesman for Charles Michel, said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Brussels seeks new climate powers as Thunberg looks on
PM Modi's visit to Brussels for summit with EU postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
First coronavirus case in EU agency in Brussels
Brussels Airlines to cut flights to northern Italy by 30% due to conoravirus
Erdogan to travel to Brussels amid standoff with EU