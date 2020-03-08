Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi praises 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Padala Bhudevi for her efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Padala Bhudevi during an interaction here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:20 IST
PM Modi praises 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Padala Bhudevi for her efforts
PM Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Padala Bhudevi during an interaction here on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Padala Bhudevi during an interaction here on Sunday. Bhudevi, who hails from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, has been a role model for women farmers and rural women entrepreneurs. She has been working for the development of tribal women and widows.

While sharing her story with the Prime Minister she said, "I started working with a community-based organization- CAVS (Chinnai Adhivasi Vikas Society), established by my father, in 1996." "I come from tribal community. I have been doing this work for 25 years. I got married at a very young age. My husband left me because I had three daughters so I had to come back to my parents' home," Bhudevi told the PM.

She is the Director of Manyam Grains Pvt Ltd and Manyadeepika Farmers Producer Company Ltd. Her active involvement has also been towards spreading awareness on improving mother and child nutritional health, with assistance from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). Despite being forcefully married at the age of 11 years, facing mental and physical torture from husband and in-laws, Bhudevi has come a long way, single-handedly raising three daughters and successfully motivating women to participate in agri-entrepreneurial activities.

Praising her efforts, PM Modi said," I congratulate you for your efforts. The government this year has taken up a very big mission for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), you must avail its benefits." PM Modi on Sunday interacted with all the recipients of the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' and said that all of them are an inspiration for the others. The awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony held in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Alitalia to suspend flights from Milan Malpensa from March 9

Alitalia said on Sunday it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milans Malpensa airport from March 9 after the government ordered a lockdown of large areas of northern Italy to stem coronavirus contagion. In a state...

Sabres seek to stop skid vs. Capitals

The first-place Washington Capitals will try to create some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Capitals are hanging onto their top position by a tiebreaker, as Washington 41-20-7,...

Senior figure in Somalia's al Shabaab killed in air strike - state media

A senior commander in Somalias al Shabaab group with a 5 million bounty on his head was killed in an American air strike last month, according to Somalia state media, a blow to the militants Islamist insurgency. According to a Somalia state...

Shahid Kapoor says one day not enough to celebrate women

Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of International Womens Day shared a heartfelt message celebrating the spirit of womanhood saying just a single day is not enough to celebrate women, women must be celebrated at every opportunity we get.The 39-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020