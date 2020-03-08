Airports to have dedicated aerobridges for flights from France, US and Spain: Govt

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, the government has decided to have dedicated aerobridges for flights from France, the USA, and Spain in addition to 12 countries listed by the government earlier. Dedicated aerobridges are in place for flights from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal, and Indonesia. A jet bridge is an enclosed, movable connector which most commonly extends from an airport terminal gate to an airplane.

The decision was taken during the 16th review meeting headed by the cabinet secretary on a day when the number of cases in the country reached 39. Five new cases have been confirmed today in Kerala. They have travel history to Italy. The disease has spread in over 90 countries with over 1 lakh cases worldwide. The government has asked the States/ UTs to enhance community surveillance as per the list of passengers provided, the Home Ministry said in a statement.

"In view of rising cases of coronavirus from France, USA and Spain, it has been decided to have dedicated aerobridges for these countries as well, in addition to the 12 countries as listed by the government earlier," said Sanjeeva Kumar Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan is continuously monitoring and reviewing the status, actions taken and future preparedness of States. Also, Secretary (HFW) is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis.

The Health Ministry appealed to the people to observe the Dos and Don'ts, coughing etiquettes, hand-washing and to avoid large gatherings. The ministry said that if a person is healthy, they only need to wear a mask if they are taking care of a person with suspected infection. People should also wear masks if they are coughing or sneezing, it said.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, the statement said. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly. Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, the release said.

The ministry asked people to cover their mouth and nose with masks and make sure there are no gaps in between, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.