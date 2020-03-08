Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airports to have dedicated aerobridges for flights from France, US and Spain: Govt

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, the government has decided to have dedicated aerobridges for flights from France, the USA, and Spain in addition to 12 countries listed by the government earlier.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 23:36 IST
Airports to have dedicated aerobridges for flights from France, US and Spain: Govt
Sanjeeva Kumar Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry. Image Credit: ANI

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, the government has decided to have dedicated aerobridges for flights from France, the USA, and Spain in addition to 12 countries listed by the government earlier. Dedicated aerobridges are in place for flights from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal, and Indonesia. A jet bridge is an enclosed, movable connector which most commonly extends from an airport terminal gate to an airplane.

The decision was taken during the 16th review meeting headed by the cabinet secretary on a day when the number of cases in the country reached 39. Five new cases have been confirmed today in Kerala. They have travel history to Italy. The disease has spread in over 90 countries with over 1 lakh cases worldwide. The government has asked the States/ UTs to enhance community surveillance as per the list of passengers provided, the Home Ministry said in a statement.

"In view of rising cases of coronavirus from France, USA and Spain, it has been decided to have dedicated aerobridges for these countries as well, in addition to the 12 countries as listed by the government earlier," said Sanjeeva Kumar Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan is continuously monitoring and reviewing the status, actions taken and future preparedness of States. Also, Secretary (HFW) is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis.

The Health Ministry appealed to the people to observe the Dos and Don'ts, coughing etiquettes, hand-washing and to avoid large gatherings. The ministry said that if a person is healthy, they only need to wear a mask if they are taking care of a person with suspected infection. People should also wear masks if they are coughing or sneezing, it said.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, the statement said. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly. Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, the release said.

The ministry asked people to cover their mouth and nose with masks and make sure there are no gaps in between, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Oregon declares emergency as coronavirus cases double to 14

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a 60-day state of emergency on Sunday as coronavirus cases in the state doubled to 14.We will do everything in our power to keep Oregonians safe, Brown said at a news conference....

Herbal colours for Holi in greater demand than synthetic ones

As the festival of colours is around the corner and the colours manufacturers are busy packing their products, the demand of herbal colours this year is witnessing a surge. Down the ages, the celebration of the festival has undergone signif...

Loss against England at 2017 Women's ODI World Cup was more disappointing: Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said that loss against England at the final of 2017 Womens ODI World Cup at Lords -- that India had lost by just 9 runs -- was more disappointing than todays defeat in Women T20 W...

Pete Davidson missing from 'Saturday Night Live' after slamming show

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson was noticeably missing from Saturday Night Live after he criticised his fellow cast members. According to Us Weekly, English actor Daniel Craig hosted the show that featured musical guest The Weeken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020