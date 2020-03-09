Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea fires unidentified projectile - S.Korea military

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 04:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 04:24 IST
N.Korea fires unidentified projectile - S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Monday, South Korea's military said.

The ministry did not provide details of the projectile.

North Korea had fired two short-range projectiles off its eastern coastal city of Wonsan into the sea last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea fires unidentified projectile - S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Monday, South Koreas military said.The ministry did not provide details of the projectile.North Korea had fired two short-range projectiles off its eastern coastal city of Wonsan into the sea ...

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt

Saudi Arabia suspended travel to nine countries for its citizens and residents amid coronavirus fears and suspended the entry of people from those countries or anyone who has been there in the past 14 days, the state news agency reported ea...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set to tumble, oil prices crash

Asian share markets were set for a beating on Monday as investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20 after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price.The worlds top oil exporter p...

Empty streets and paranoia as northern Italy goes into lockdown

The sun shone on deserted squares in Milan and empty gondolas in Venice on Sunday as a quarter of Italys population came to grips with being cut off from the rest of the country, under new rules strictly limiting movement in and out of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020