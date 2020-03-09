N.Korea fires unidentified projectile - S.Korea military
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Monday, South Korea's military said.
The ministry did not provide details of the projectile.
North Korea had fired two short-range projectiles off its eastern coastal city of Wonsan into the sea last week.
