Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK royals set for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 05:00 IST
UK royals set for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

Britain's senior royals will come together on Monday for what is expected to be the last family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career path.

The Commonwealth Service at London's Westminster Abbey is an annual event that this year brings together Harry and Meghan with Queen Elizabeth, his elder brother William and wife Kate, and father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, for the first time in public since the couple thrashed out an exit deal from their royal roles in January. "It will be fascinating to see how it plays out," said royal biographer Penny Junor. "I imagine everybody will be on absolutely best behaviour. But goodness knows what they will all be thinking privately."

The January agreement, which comes into action at the end of the month, will see the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - seek to carve out "a progressive new role", mainly based in North America, that they aim to finance themselves. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will stop using their HRH titles - His or Her Royal Highness, will not use "royal" in their branding and Harry, who will remain a prince, will relinquish his military titles.

Their announcement two months ago that they wished to step back from some of their royal duties sent shockwaves through the monarchy. It led to a crisis meeting involving the 93-year-old queen, her heir Charles, William and Harry that concluded he and Meghan would have to give up all their royal duties. The couple have spent most of their time since in Canada, but returned at the start of the month for a farewell round of engagements. Harry and Meghan's baby son Archie has remained behind in Canada.

Monday's event to mark Commonwealth Day is expected to be their last official appearance, with no certainty about when the royal family will next be seen together. "Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations without public funding. Sadly that wasn't possible," the prince, the sixth-in-line to the throne, said in a speech in January.

'GIVING UP EVERYTHING' Polls show Harry, whose mother was the late Princess Diana, is one of the most popular royals. Junor said his leaving would be a huge loss for the family and the institution itself.

"I thought that he had absolutely embraced his destiny as a member of the royal family," she told Reuters. "He recognised what he could do with his position, the power he had to change things for good. I think he will miss that ability to make people's lives better." However, Harry, who served in the military for 10 years, has never hidden his discomfort with his royal role and the intense media attention it attracts. He has spoken candidly about his mental health struggles following his mother's death.

He has also been angered by the treatment his American wife, a former actress, has received from some British tabloids, which he has described as bullying. She has also said how difficult she found it. Junor said Harry might find life in the United States and Canada difficult away from his family, friends and former life.

"He is giving up everything he's known, a huge family that he's very close to and his work to go and live in Canada where he actually knows nobody and he has no job," she said. Last weekend, Harry and the queen had a meeting at her Windsor Castle home to discuss his future. A royal source confirmed a report in the Sun newspaper that the queen told Harry he would always be welcome to rejoin the royal fold.

"I could imagine Harry coming back," Junor said. "I hope that they will not wake up one day and think 'what on earth have we done and what does life hold for us? We're sitting in paradise ... but what else do we have in life?' I hope that doesn't happen to them."

(Writing by Michael Holden Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United States survive test from Spain 1-0 to keep winning streak alive

The United States defeated Spain 1-0 in a hard-fought battle in front of a sold-out crowd at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with a late-game header into the net by Julie Ertz sealing the match on the second leg of the SheBelieves Cup tournament....

Smoking or vaping increases risks for those with coronavirus -NYC mayor

Smoking or vaping makes people more vulnerable to suffering severe illness once infected by coronavirus, a spokeswoman for New York City Mayor de Blasio said on Sunday.De Blasio told a press conference earlier on Sunday that people who smok...

ANALYST VIEW-Oil price plunge, coronavirus fears unleash market chaos

Financial markets have been thrown into turmoil following Saudi Arabias response to the collapse of OPEC talks and concerns about the global spread of the coronavirus. Following are comments from analystsJOHN LEKAS, CEO, LEADER CAPITAL, VAN...

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020