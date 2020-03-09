President Kovind's programme in Sonbhadra cancelled
President Ram Nath Kovind's scheduled programme in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on March 15 has been canceled in view of coronavirus cases in the country.
President Ram Nath Kovind's scheduled programme in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on March 15 has been canceled in view of coronavirus cases in the country. President Kovind was scheduled to attend vanvasi samagam and also inaugurate the newly-built school and hostel of Seva Samarpan Sansthan of Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram at Seva Kunj Ashram, Chapki in Sobhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.
"The district administration was gearing up for the programme which was scheduled to be organised at here. A large number of people were expected to attend the program but the event which has been canceled now," said Yogendra Bahadur Singh, Additional District Magistrate in a statement. The deadly virus, which originated from Wuhan, has infected 110,337 people in more than 90 countries in nearly three months. (ANI)
