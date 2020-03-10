Turkish, Russian forces to patrol either side of new Syrian corridor
Turkey's military will patrol to the north of a security corridor being set up around a highway in northwest Syria's Idlib province and Russian forces will patrol the southern side, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
In an interview with state-owned Anadolu news agency, he said the United States had offered land, sea and air intelligence regarding Idlib. He added that Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems was not an obstacle to Ankara deploying U.S. Patriot systems, were Washington to offer them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Russian
- Idlib
- United States
- Syria
- Turkish
- Ankara
- Washington
ALSO READ
Turkish Soldiers death toll in Syria's air strike in Idlib rises to 29
Kremlin rebuffs Turkey's Erdogan on proposed Syria meeting with Putin
Turkish, Russian officials to continue Syria talks in Ankara -source
Greece says tightens sea, land borders after Idlib
Turkey says Syrian government warplane shot down