Maharashtra: Police arrest 3 students for murdering man over financial dispute
Kondhwa police on Tuesday arrested three students for allegedly murdering a man over a financial dispute here.
According to the officials, a case has been registered by the police in this regard.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
