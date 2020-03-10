Coronavirus cases in India reach 50

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far.

"The government is keeping a close watch and taking effective steps to contain the spread of coronavirus," Kumar said at a press conference here. He also said that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has spoken to the health ministers of Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the status of health of patients and to offer help from Centre if required.

The Union Health Minister also talked to the patients admitted in Medanta and Safdarjung hospitals through video calls, Kumar said, adding they are recovering. He also said that a meeting was held by the Cabinet Secretary on Tuesday wherein some advisories have been issued.

"More than 100 countries across the world now have reported cases of COVID-19 and travellers to these countries or any person having travelled abroad might possibly have come in contact with people affected with COVID-19 during their stay or even while in transit at airports. Accordingly, all incoming international passengers returning to India should self monitor their health and follow the recommended dos and don'ts," he said. Kumar informed that all passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany should undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.

"In case, these passengers are working in some organisations or institutions their respective employers should facilitate work from home during this period. The advisory strongly requested people from refrain from travelling to the above-mentioned countries," he added. "Another important decision taken was that e-visas and existing visas for France, Germany and Spain are suspended with immediate effect in addition to Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan and China and a notification to this effect is being issued by Bureau of Immigration," Kumar said.

On the present number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country, Kumar said, "So far, the confirmed cases of coronavirus India is 50. Three positive cases were confirmed from Bengaluru - husband, wife and child with travel history from the US via Dubai. Two positive cases from Pune - a husband and wife - travelling back from Dubai again and one more from Bengaluru with travel history from the US via Heathrow." "Of these 50 cases, 34 cases are internationals - 16 from Italy. The two deaths reported from Murshidabad and Ladakh yesterday were both found to be negative for COVID-19," he said.

"More than 1,400 contacts are currently under surveillance, 404 Indian contacts of the US citizens tested positive in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam," he said. The Special Secretary (Health) also said that the first batch of 58 evacuees from Iran arrived on Tuesday with 25 males, 34 women and two children on board and they are asymptomatic at present. (ANI)

