Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan Air Force F-16 crashes in capital city of Islamabad

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:30 IST
Pakistan Air Force F-16 crashes in capital city of Islamabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in the capital city of Islamabad on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the air force said. "We are ascertaining the losses," the spokesman told Reuters by phone.

The U.S.-built F-16 was taking part in rehearsals for a Pakistan Day air show and parade set to take place on March 23, according to a statement by the Pakistan Air Force. "Rescue teams have been despatched towards the site of the crash," the statement said, adding that "a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban say conditional prisoner release order by Afghan govt is against deal with U.S.

The conditional prisoner release order announced by the Afghan government is against the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last month, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5...

COVID19: India might limit usage of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hinted that they might limit the usage of saliva to shine the white ball during the first ODI against South Africa here on Thursday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly Novel Coronavirus outbre...

Virus deaths soar in Italy, US deploys national guard

Italians braced for a second day of national lockdown on Wednesday after a sharp spike in coronavirus-related deaths, as New York deployed the National Guard to contain a disease that has sown worldwide panic. Europes hardest-hit country sa...

China to allow some firms to resume work at virus epicentre

China on Wednesday announced that key companies will be allowed to resume work in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, in another sign authorities are confident the quarantined city is winning its battle against the epidemic. The decision came a day afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020