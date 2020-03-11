Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for removal of fake news, hate speech circulated on social media

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:05 IST
HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for removal of fake news, hate speech circulated on social media

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, and Information Technology and three online platforms seeking their stands on the petition by former RSS idealogue K N Govindacharya.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 14. Govindacharya, represented by advocate Virag Gupta, has also sought directions to the three platforms to disclose information about their designated officers in India as required under the Information Technology (IT) Rules.

He has urged the court to direct the ministries, represented by central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, to "take action immediately" for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated through social media platforms. The petition has alleged that social media platforms "have become a haven for hate speech" and in the absence of details of designated officers, there is "no clear mechanism to enforce justice".

"Social media platform cannot become a tool for rioting, even as they claim freedom of speech and expression," the petition has contended. It has further alleged that such platforms "have been misusing the idea of free speech and have not been complying with Indian laws".

It has also claimed that "such objectionable content" is a big source of revenue for social media companies. "Despite many steps taken by the police, growing trend of hate speech on social media, has increased burden of courts. In absence of any action, hate speech continues to grow on social media.

"The results of the same are rioting and divisive society. Consequently, the general public faces hardship like postponement of exams, curbs on public transport, damage to public and private property, violence as well as impact on security of women and children," the petition has alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

SA Post Office cannot accept mail destined to East Asia

The South African Post Office has advised its clients that it cannot accept mail destined to China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and South Korea.Other countries that are affected by the delay include Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Kual...

Saudi announces plan to boost oil production capacity for first time in years

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it plans to boost oil production capacity for the first time in more than a decade, a day after it announced a record high hike in crude supply in a battle for market share that has hammered global prices this...

73rd Shriram Shankarlal Music festival to celebrate Hindustani classical heritage

Padma Shri awardees Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Hindustani vocalists Rashid Khan and Ulhas Kashalkar will perform along with young artistes at the 73rd edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music festival here. Touted to be the oldest music festi...

Japan to cancel high school spring baseball tournament over coronavirus fears- NHK

Japan will cancel its annual high school baseball spring tournament, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, suspending one of the countrys most beloved sporting events because of the widening coronavirus crisis.This is the first time to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020