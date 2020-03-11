HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for adequate measures to combat coronavirus

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Health and the Delhi government seeking their replies by March 30 on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate.

The petition, by lawyer Triveni Potekar, seeks directions to the Centre and the AAP-led Delhi government to make available important and relevant information on access to and availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the coronavirus disease. According to the Union health ministry, there are 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. During the hearing, central government standing counsel Anil Soni, appearing for the ministry, told the bench that "state-of-the-art" medical facilities in the high court be put to use to check whether people coming here are infected as "prevention is better than cure".

Potekar, in her plea, said India is under grave potential risk of mass infection due to lack of sufficient screening, testing and isolation facilities and trained health workers. It has sought review and assessment of the facilities and infrastructure available in a scientific manner.

The plea also urged the court to direct setting up of a monitoring committee under supervision of experts in the field. The petition claimed steps being taken by the central government are not sufficient to handle a mass outbreak. PTI HMP SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.