Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron models virus-proof greeting: the namaste

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:59 IST
France's Macron models virus-proof greeting: the namaste

Mindful of the coronavirus outbreak, when French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Spain's king and queen on Wednesday, he replaced the traditional handshake with an Indian-style namaste, pressing his palms together and bowing slightly. Beside Macron as he welcomed King Felipe in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris, French first lady Brigitte Macron played her part too, blowing a kiss in the direction of Queen Letizia by way of greeting.

European public health authorities say people should avoid shaking hands to curb the spread of coronavirus, which can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact. Spain has 2,124 confirmed cases of the virus, while in France there are 1,784 cases, according to the latest data collated by Reuters.

In France, the outbreak has reached the heart of political power, with Macron's culture minister testing positive, and his chief of staff in isolation after coming into contact with an infected person. Heir to the British throne Prince Charles deployed the namaste-style greeting instead of handshakes earlier this week as he greeted guests at a Commonwealth event in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Scindia to file nomination papers for RS polls on Friday

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination papers for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh here on Friday, said a saffron party spokesman. Earlier in the day, the BJP ...

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till Mar 16

A special court on Wednesday extended till March 16 the Enforcement Directorate ED custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges. Kapoor, while talking to reporters outside the court after the hearing, blamed...

Baseball HoF inductee Walker to serve as emergency goalie

Larry Walker is trading his baseball mitt for a goaltenders glove. Walker, the long-time Colorado Rockies outfielderfirst baseman, will serve as the Colorado Avalanches honorary emergency goalie for Sundays game versus the visiting Vegas Go...

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, after he mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020