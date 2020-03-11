Left Menu
DHCBA to protest against bringing lawyers under Consumer Act

Delhi High Court Bar association (DHCBA) members will wear white armbands on Thursday to mark protest against proposed framing of rules to include the lawyers within the Consumer Act 2019.

DHCBA to protest against bringing lawyers under Consumer Act
Delhi High Court Bar association (DHCBA) members will wear white armbands on Thursday to mark protest against proposed framing of rules to include the lawyers within the Consumer Act 2019.

Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) Chairman KC Mittal on Monday wrote to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, opposing the proposal.

"As per the information available, your ministry is framing rules under the Act and wants to surreptitiously include the lawyers under the proposed rules so as to bring the lawyers across the country within the jurisdiction of Consumer Redressal Forum. This is highly deplorable and the lawyers across the country will never accept their inclusion within the definition of the provisions of Consumer Protection Act," Mittal said in the letter. (ANI)

