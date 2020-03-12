IT officials, CA held in bribery case in Rajasthan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Income Tax Officer, an inspector and a chartered accountant here on Thursday after they were caught accepting a bribe. The allegations were that these Income tax officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, as per a CBI press note.

The accused identified as Laxman Singh, Prem Sukh Didel and Suresh Pareek. A case has been registered under section 120B of PC Act 1988 (amended in 2018). The arrested officials will be produced before the court on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.