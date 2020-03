March 12 (Reuters) -

* UN SPOKESPERSON SAYS SECRETARY-GENERAL HAS TAKEN DECISION TO CANCEL ALL UN SYSTEM SIDE EVENTS AT HEADQUARTERS, FROM 16 MARCH UNTIL APRIL END- TWEET Source text: http://bit.ly/33aPo7K

