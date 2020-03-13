Maha: Thane court rejects bail pleas of eight quacks

A district court here rejected the bail pleas of eight quacks who have been charged for practicing medicine without valid certificates or licences. In his order on Thursday, district judge Rajesh Gupta accepted the prosecution's submission and held that the "doctors" did not deserve bail at this stage.

According to the prosecution, the accused had set up clinics in the slums of Bhaskar Nagar and Waghoba Nagar at Kalwa town in Maharashtra's Thane district. On receiving several complaints against the accused, the police raided the clinics last month.

The police seized a large stock of medicines and equipment from the premises, where the accused quacks had displayed fake medical degrees and certificates. The accused were booked under section 420 (cheating) other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act 1961..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

