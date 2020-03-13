Left Menu
SC takes note of global pandemic COVID-19, decides to restrict hearings to urgent cases only

  New Delhi
  13-03-2020
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:45 IST
SC takes note of global pandemic COVID-19, decides to restrict hearings to urgent cases only

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of global pandemic Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and decided that only urgent matters shall be taken up for hearing and no persons except concerned lawyers will be allowed inside its courtrooms. The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde after taking note of the Centre's March 5 advisory cautioning against mass gatherings.

"On reviewing the advisory issued by the Government of India and in view of the opinion of public health experts including medical professionals and also considering the safety and welfare of all the visitors, litigants, lawyers, court staff, security, maintenance and support staff, student interns and media professionals, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the functioning of the Courts shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of Benches as may be found appropriate," the Supreme Court said in a notification. It said no persons except the lawyers who are going to act in the matters shall be permitted in the court rooms at the apex court..

