Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic cops aren't just about issuing challans!

People try to avoid traffic cop's sight while on roads, but a recent incident might change your opinion about traffic cops.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:19 IST
Traffic cops aren't just about issuing challans!
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

People try to avoid traffic cop's sight while on roads, but a recent incident might change your opinion about traffic cops. Recently, an on-duty traffic cop helped a three-year-old kid who had met with an accident at Rabindra Mandap traffic post in the city.

Traffic cop Pushpalata Swain treated the three-year-old kid with proper care, who was badly injured in the accident. "I was on duty at Rabindra Mandap traffic post yesterday. At around 8:30 am, a couple with one kid, travelling on a motorbike were hit by another motorbike from the behind at red light. The couple along with the kid was badly injured in the accident," said Swain.

"I took the kid in my lap and took him out of the traffic post. He was wounded and was bleeding badly from the head, hands and legs. I used my first-aid box to clean the wound. After that, I applied an ointment on the wound. I advised his guardians to seek medical as soon as possible," added Swain. She said that all traffic cops have been advised by DCP, Traffic, Sagarika Nath to help the needy in emergencies.

"I appeal to everyone not to jump traffic lights, obey traffic rules and take all precautions while driving two or four-wheelers," added Swain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Surti lady Ajita Italiya receives Iconic Woman of the Year award

First Indian woman cyclist to cross Spiti Valley to reach ANINI China Border-Arunachal Pradesh to MIAO Surat Gujarat Fashion entrepreneur from Surat Ajita Italiya was facilitated with ICONIC WOMAN OF THE YEAR award at recently organiz...

Youth nabbed for robbing tempo driver after throwing gulal in his eyes

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a tempo driver of Rs 20,000 after throwing gulal in his eyes in south Delhis Chirag Delhi area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vicky, a resident of Savitri Na...

Court orders FIR on complaint over non-delivery of possession of flat

A court here has directed the police to lodge an FIR in connection with allegations that a real estate company failed to hand over the possession of a flat in its upcoming housing project in Gurugram within the specified time. Additional Ch...

Indian man jailed for 6 years in Singapore for sexually assaulting compatriot

An Indian construction worker has been jailed for six years and six weeks in Singapore for sexually abusing a male compatriot in 2017. Indian national Paruppa Kownder Kulanthai, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020