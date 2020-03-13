Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus sparks U.S. West Coast calls to halt evictions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:48 IST
Coronavirus sparks U.S. West Coast calls to halt evictions

By Gregory Scruggs SEATTLE, March 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Shortly after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban this week on large gatherings in the Seattle area to stem the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, security guard Omar Kadmiri received the message he had been dreading.

His employer, which provides security to three performing arts venues, told him he would be out of work until at least April as all shows have been canceled. The newly unemployed 25-year-old now faces a new challenge: making rent.

Out of the $1,500 he typically earns each month, $950 goes toward paying for a room in an apartment shared with two flatmates, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "My rent takes an overwhelming majority of my paycheck," he said. "There's no safety net."

As entertainment venues close suddenly, and bars, restaurants and cafes lose business due to the surge in remote working and social distancing, officials in high-rent West Coast cities are calling for a freeze on home evictions to help workers who share a similar plight. The Washington area had more than 450 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus - which emerged in China's Hubei province late last year - as of Friday morning and 31 related deaths, as estimated by a national tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Seattle City council member Kshama Sawant issued an open letter urging Mayor Jenny Durkan to use emergency powers that were approved last week to declare an eviction moratorium. "The coronavirus crisis is beginning to ravage our community," Sawant said. "We need the city to act urgently to prevent what could potentially be thousands of working families facing eviction, bankruptcy, or both."

Sawant's demand follows on the heels of Seattle's first-in-the-nation restriction on wintertime evictions, which expired March 1. A spokeswoman for Mayor Durkan declined to confirm whether the mayor will pursue the moratorium, noting that the city has taken several steps to help residents cope with the impact of coronavirus.

"Mayor Durkan and our office have been working with many council members since the first case in King County on priorities to help our most vulnerable and small businesses and working people," the spokeswoman said in emailed comments. Those include utility payment relief, small business recovery directives and expanded homeless shelter capacity, she said.

The Rental Housing Association of Washington, which represents over 5,100 landlords, issued recommendations on Tuesday for its members to hold off on issuing eviction notices for at least 30 days, waive late fees and work out payment plans with affected tenants. TEMPORARY RELIEF

Some cities have already made moves to stop people from losing their homes amid the outbreak. The mayor of San Jose, California, Sam Liccardo, announced on March 6 that the city intends to pass a temporary eviction moratorium for renters whose wages suffer due to coronavirus.

The city council is expected to draft and approve the measure in the coming weeks. In San Francisco, which last month declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, district supervisor Dean Preston is expected to introduce a similar eviction freeze this week.

Meanwhile, the city's largest landlord, Veritas Investments, said on its website it was voluntarily pausing evictions until the city's state of emergency is lifted. And an online petition demanding Oregon declare an eviction moratorium has gathered more than 2,300 signatures so far.

If a moratorium on evictions were approved in Seattle, said Kadmiri, the security guard, "that would alleviate a lot of stress". After receiving his pink slip, Kadmiri discovered he is eligible for $300 per week in unemployment benefits. After paying for his room, that leaves him with $250 each month to pay for utility bills, groceries and other necessities.

"I don't like waking up every day trying to figure out how to pay rent," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to suspend counting 2020 census due to coronavirus

Saudi Arabia is suspending the counting phase of the 2020 general census until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the General Authority of Statistics said in a statement on Friday.The decision came as a precautionary measur...

UP govt to engage ECIL for making security arrangements in courts of district judges

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to engage the Electronics Corporation of India Limited ECIL for making security arrangements like installing CCTV cameras and baggage scanners in courts of district judges, a senior official sa...

Parl panel expresses concern over clothing, snow goggles for troops in higher altitudes

A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the availability of clothing and snow goggles for Army troops in northern and eastern sectors of the country. The standing committee on defence, which tabled its report before the Lok Sabha o...

El Salvador Congress to discuss emergency powers in coronavirus response

El Salvadors Congress will on Friday discuss implementing emergency powers nationwide, including the suspension of some rights to free speech and free association, in an escalation of measures to contain coronavirus. President Nayib Bukele ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020