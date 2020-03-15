Left Menu
Special NIA Court convicts accused Arun Selvarajan in Thameem Ansari Espionage Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court on Friday convicted Sri Lankan national Arun Selvarajan for all the charges and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs. 20,000 in connection with Thameem Ansari Espionage Case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 13:00 IST
Special NIA Court convicts accused Arun Selvarajan in Thameem Ansari Espionage Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court on Friday convicted Sri Lankan national Arun Selvarajan for all the charges and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs. 20,000 in connection with Thameem Ansari Espionage Case. "The Case was originally registered on September 17, 2012, at Q Branch Police Station, Trichy, Tamil Nadu under section 3, 4 and 9 of Official Secrets Act read with section 120B of IPC after the arrest of Thameem Ansari, a native of Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu on September 16, 2012, for conducting espionage at the behest of Pakistan Intelligence officers led by accused Amir Zubair Siddique posted at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, as part of the conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in India. NIA had re-registered the case 1st May 2013 and taken over the investigation," a press note from the NIA read.

"Later, accused Arun Selvarajan was arrested in this case on September 10, 2014, for engaging in similar espionage activities, at the behest of Pakistan Intelligence officers. The investigation had established that the accused persons Thameem Ansari and Arun Selvarajan pursuant to the conspiracy hatched with Pakistan intelligence officers had conducted espionage at various defence establishments and sensitive locations in the state and transmitted such classified information to Amir Zubair Siddique thereby threatening the sovereignty and security of India," the presser added. NIA said that trial against Thameem Ansari continues.

"On March 6, 2015, a charge-sheet was filed against Thameem Ansari and Arun Selvarajan. Later, supplementary charge-sheet was filed against Arun Selvarajan on March 30, 2016. Charges were framed against Thameem Ansari and Arun Selvarajan on January 8, 2018, and trial had commenced on January 29, 2018. Accused Arun Selvarajn has now been convicted for all the charges against him. The trial against Thameem Ansari continues," the presser said. The NIA further said that the investigation is continuing against the absconding accused Mohammed Anver Mohammed Siraj Ali native of Sri Lanka besides the Pakistan intelligence officer Amir Zubair Siddique and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

