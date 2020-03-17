Left Menu
Pompeo says U.S. believes Russia killed dozens of Turkish soldiers in military campaign in Syria

  • Updated: 18-03-2020 00:39 IST
  • Created: 17-03-2020 23:37 IST
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The United States believes Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel in the course of their military operations in Syria, and that Washington continued to offer support to its NATO ally Turkey, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at U.S. State Department, Pompeo did not specify in where or during which incident the Turkish soldiers were killed. Last month, an air strike that Ankara said was carried out by the Syrian government forces killed at least 34 Turkish soldiers.

