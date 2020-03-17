Pompeo says U.S. believes Russia killed dozens of Turkish soldiers in military campaign in Syria
The United States believes Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel in the course of their military operations in Syria, and that Washington continued to offer support to its NATO ally Turkey, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference at U.S. State Department, Pompeo did not specify in where or during which incident the Turkish soldiers were killed. Last month, an air strike that Ankara said was carried out by the Syrian government forces killed at least 34 Turkish soldiers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Mike Pompeo
- Russia
- Syria
- NATO
- US State Department
- Ankara
ALSO READ
Turkey says Syrian government warplane shot down
Kremlin 'strongly rejects' U.N. allegations that Russia committed war crimes in Syria in 2019
INSIGHT-“All our dreams are gone;” Desperation deepens for Syrians as conflict intensifies
Turkey fighter jet downs Syrian warplane over Idlib: monitor
Russia is hoping to minimise risk of clash with Turkey in Syria - Kremlin