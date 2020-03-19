Left Menu
With 13 fresh cases, India coronavirus tally reached 169

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with the tally to 45 including three foreign nationals.

Kerala, which reported the first coronavirus case in the country, is the second worst-hit state with 27 confirmed cases. Uttar Pradesh which borders the national capital reported 17 confirmed cases with five people discharged.

As many as 12 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi including one foreign national. As of now seven states in the country including West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh have one case each.

Meanwhile, Haryana and Karnataka reported 17 and 14 cases respectively. Newly carved union territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh reported four and eight cases of the virus respectively.

The health ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The government has also tightened the lockdown on the spread of coronavirus cases with travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan. (ANI)

