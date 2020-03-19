SC dismisses curative petition of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convict

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, who had moved apex court against the dismissal of his review plea. In his petition, Pawan has claimed that he was juvenile at the time of the crime in 2012.

This comes as Gupta, along with three other convicts -- Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, and Vinay Sharma -- are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am. Three of the four death row convicts in the Delhi gangrape case, including Gupta, had also approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this month, seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

