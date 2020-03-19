Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in SC seeks to remove Shaheen Bagh protesters over coronavirus

A new public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Thursday in the Supreme Court seeking directions for immediate removal or dispersal of mass gathering at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in view of the health hazards posed by coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:12 IST
PIL in SC seeks to remove Shaheen Bagh protesters over coronavirus
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

A new public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Thursday in the Supreme Court seeking directions for immediate removal or dispersal of mass gathering at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in view of the health hazards posed by coronavirus. The PIL was filed in the apex court by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey.

Hundreds of demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Residents Welfare Association members and Delhi Police had on Tuesday talked to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and urged them to call off their protest.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed that gathering with more than 50 persons, excluding weddings, will not be allowed in the national capital in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. So far, as many as 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, another petition seeking the removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters claiming that it is causing obstruction of public space is also pending in the top court. The interlocutors, appointed by the Supreme Court to engage with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and convince them to demonstrate at an alternate location, have also submitted their report in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: WB mulling release of life convicts on parole

The West Bengal jail department is mulling releasing life convicts on parole in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to Additional Director General ADG, Prisons, Arun Gupta, the department is pondering over the idea that wh...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly ...

France may extend coronavirus lockdown as face mask shortage bites

France will extend a two-week lockdown if the coronavirus threat persists, the government said Thursday, as one national police union urged officers to refuse tasks that brought them into close proximity with the public because of a face ma...

COVID-19: Did not issue any release regarding movement restriction, says govt

The government on Thursday refuted reports regarding any restriction on the movement of people in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak. Claim A Press Release regarding movement restriction is widely getting circulated on WhatsApp claiming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020