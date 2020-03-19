Left Menu
Nirbhaya case: 3 death row convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly

Three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case moved the Delhi High Court Thursday evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early morning tomorrow. A bench headed by Justice Manmohan is likely to hear the matter at 9pm.

The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of the High Court who marked it to the bench headed by Justice Manmohan. The trial court on Thursday afternoon dismissed the plea of -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- seeking to stay the death warrants.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged on Friday morning at 5.30 am..

