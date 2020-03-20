Left Menu
Time is up, they will be hanged: Nirbhaya's mother as SC begins final hearing

As the Supreme Court begins hearing on the petition filed by death row convicts in Nirbhaya case, the victim's parents have expressed confidence that the top court will dismiss their plea and the four convicts will be hanged at 5

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-03-2020 03:01 IST
  Created: 20-03-2020 03:01 IST
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. Image Credit: ANI

As the Supreme Court begins hearing on the petition filed by death row convicts in Nirbhaya case, the victim's parents have expressed confidence that the top court will dismiss their plea and the four convicts will be hanged at 5:30 am on Friday as scheduled. "They have two hours to put forth their arguments, but their time is up and they will be hanged at 5:30 am today," said Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi.

A three-judge Bench of Supreme Court consisting of Justice R Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AS Bopanna started hearing the case at 2:30 a.m. She further stated that AP Singh, the lawyer of the convicts, has no facts to present now.

"We are fully confident that Supreme Court will dismiss their petition and they will be hanged," she said. Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's father said, "I am very much confident that their petition will be dismissed. We are waiting for the time when they will be hanged."

Earlier, the death row convicts through their lawyer AP Singh approached the apex court and sought an urgent hearing for staying their execution. Advocate AP Singh approached the Registrar of the Supreme Court and sought an early hearing immediately after the Delhi High Court refused to stay the hanging to be done at Delhi's Tihar central jail.

All four convicts - Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - are scheduled to be hanged at 5:30 am today. The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

