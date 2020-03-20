Left Menu
Additional Advocate General of MP resigns

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-03-2020 19:20 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:20 IST
Supreme Court lawyer Sunil Fernandes on Friday tendered his resignation with immediate effect from the post of additional advocate general (AAG) of the Madhya Pradesh government. Fernandes submitted his resignation to Satyendra Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the Department of Law and Legislative Affairs of Madhya Pradesh.

"Please accept my resignation with immediate effect as the AAG for the state of Madhya Pradesh in the Supreme Court. I take this opportunity to thank the Law Department, all other departments and officers of the state government, for their prompt assistance and co-operation, which enabled the undersigned, to effectively discharge his duties before the Supreme Court," he said in his resignation letter. The lawyer was appointed as AAG to represent the state in the apex court by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Kamal Nath on Friday quit as the state's chief minister, hours before the Supreme Court-ordered floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly..

