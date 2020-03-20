Left Menu
Maha govt providing 3-month ration to people under BPL: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday informed that the state government is providing three months ration to people under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category amid coronavirus scare.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:57 IST
Maha govt providing 3-month ration to people under BPL: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressing a press conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday informed that the state government is providing three months ration to people under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category amid coronavirus scare. "We are providing three months ration to people under BPL (Below Poverty Line) category. We are doing whatever is required," said Pawar in a press conference.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 52 people, including 3 foreign nationals, confirmed positive for the highly contagious virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

