Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Chief reviews preparation of force to tackle corona scare; batch of officers and jawans to work from home

Army Chief General MM Naravne on Friday reviewed preparations of the force to tackle coronavirus scare.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:36 IST
Army Chief reviews preparation of force to tackle corona scare; batch of officers and jawans to work from home
Army Chief General MM Naravne. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General MM Naravne on Friday reviewed preparations of the force to tackle coronavirus scare. As per the new advisory issued by the Army, 35 per cent officers and 50 per cent jawans will work from home adhering to home quarantine for a week starting March 23. The second group will proceed on home quarantine from 30 March.

In Army Headquarters, the force has decided to reduce attendance in offices with effect from March 23, except personnel engaged in essential or emergency services directly involved in taking measures to control the spread of deadly infection. Moreover, postings and transfers of personnel have been deferred. Temporary duty of all ranks has been rescheduled or cancelled till April 15. Leave of personnel already on leave to be extended till April 15 at the discretion of the competent authority.

In order to avoid crowding or bunching at entry and exit points, personnel attending office in Army Headquarters have been asked to adhere to staggered timings (0900 hours - 1730 hours; 0945 hours - 1815 hours). The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020