We all are together as one team to tackle COVID-19: Kejriwal to PM Modi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday shared Delhi's preparedness to tackle coronavirus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that we all are dealing with this fatal virus together as a team.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday shared Delhi's preparedness to tackle coronavirus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that we all are dealing with this fatal virus together as a team. He took to twitter and shared pictures saying "Shared with PM Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of other states Delhi's preparedness to tackle coronavirus over video conference. We are all in this together as one team."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via Video Conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19 spread. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for "Janata curfew" on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)
