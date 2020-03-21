271 positive cases of coronavirus in India, says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. "A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," ICMR sai

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. A day after his address to the nation, the Prime Minister on Friday said that the threat of the infection is common for all states and underscored the need for Centre and all states to work together. (ANI)

