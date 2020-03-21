2 accused granted bail in Delhi violence case

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons, who were accused in the violence that took place in North-East Delhi violence last month. The court also dismissed an application filed by Delhi Police seeking three-day custody of the accused.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat granted bail to the two accused -- Anmol Karshana and Rahul Nagar -- and directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each. The court said that the application seeking three-day police custody stands dismissed as it is not maintainable since the offences are bailable in nature.

Delhi Police, while seeking remand, submitted that the police custody of the accused is required for sustained interrogation and the arrest of other co-accused involved in the violence. The counsel for accused persons, while opposing the remand application, said that the two accused have been arrested on charges which are bailable offences and therefore police custody should not be granted.

The defence counsel submitted that according to the arrest memo, the two persons are accused under charges of rioting, punishment for rioting and joining riots armed with deadly weapons and every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offences committed. In the disclosure statement, Anmol Karshana has said that he was carrying a danda (stick) and hit one or two scooters and motorcycles and went home thereafter, the counsel added.

Similarly, another accused, Rahul Nagar, in the statement said that he had thrown few stones during the riots and recorded some videos, which he had deleted later. The FIR in the case was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offences or giving false information) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, the two accused were only arrested for offences under Sections 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC, which are bailable in nature as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). As per the Delhi Police, it had registered around 700 FIRs and around 2,200 individuals involved in the violence were taken into custody. Several people were also charged with offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

