Positive cases of coronavirus increases to 283: Health Ministry

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As per an update by the Ministry of Health, "The total number of cases including foreign nationals is 283 and out of which 22 people have recovered."

Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. According to a recent breakup, of the number of positive cases of coronavirus, by the Ministry, till now Delhi has 25, Karnatka has 15, Andhra Pradesh has 3, Chhattisgarh has 1, Gujarat has 7, Haryana has 3 and Himachal Pradesh has 2 positive cases of coronavirus.

A day after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need for Centre and all States to work together. While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

