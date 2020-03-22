Petrol bomb hurled nearby protest site: anti-CAA protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh here alleged that a petrol bomb was hurled nearby the protest site on Sunday. The development comes in the backdrop of the nationwide "Janta Curfew," which is being observed on Prime Minister Modi's appeal. Modi had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds of demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking removal of the protestors to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Supreme Court will hear the petitions along with other pleas pending before it in the matter on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has climbed up to 324, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

