Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM announces complete lockdown in State

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered complete lockdown in the State, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 11:53 IST
Punjab CM announces complete lockdown in State
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered complete lockdown in the State, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will also remain under lockdown till March 25, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. While, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered total lockdown in the state till March 31, barring essential services, amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. India so far has 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said. Health minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in last 24 hours, 10 of them wer...

Congress leader Jitin Prasada, wife tested negative for COVID-19

Congress leader Jitin Prasada and his wife Neha Prasada have been tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. The duo had put themselves under self-quarantine after they attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was recen...

Singer Selena Gomez takes 'safe hands challenge'

With an attempt to raise awareness about the right way to wash hands amid rising cases of coronavirus globally, singer Selena Gomez on Sunday took the Safe Hands Challenge and shared the video on Instagram. In the video, the Fetish singer i...

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020