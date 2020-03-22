Punjab CM announces complete lockdown in State

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered complete lockdown in the State, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will also remain under lockdown till March 25, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. While, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered total lockdown in the state till March 31, barring essential services, amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. India so far has 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.