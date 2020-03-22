Left Menu
Odisha govt announces lockdown till March 29 amid COVID-19 scare

The Odisha government has announced lockdown till 9 pm on March 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Odisha govt announces lockdown till March 29 amid COVID-19 scare
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. File Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has announced lockdown till 9 pm on March 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Saturday urged people to stay at home and come out only for basic services.

"If you go out - you risk bringing the virus to your family. The administration will take tough action on anyone violating this and risking their lives, their family members and people of Odisha," said Chief Minister. The lockdown decision comes after Odisha's government-directed over 3,000 people, who returned from foreign countries, for home quarantine and announced a near-complete lock-down in various districts on Saturday.

Till now, two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there are 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

