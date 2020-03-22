Left Menu
Man booked for violating quarantine instructions in Punjab

The Punjab Police has registered a case against a native of Gurdaspur who had come from Brazil, for violating the instructions given by health department regarding social distancing, said a senior Public Relation official of Punjab government.

"An FIR has been lodged under 188 CRPC against Arun Sharma who had come from Brazil and is the resident of Dhariwal (Gurdaspur). Health Department had instructed him to quarantine himself at home for 15 days but he didn't bother and went outside," the official said.

Earlier in a day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.However, all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as foodstuff and medicines will remain open. (ANI)

